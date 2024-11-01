Blast in Kolkata injures class 9 student

<p>Kolkata: A boy was seriously injured when an object he was playing with exploded in the southern part of Kolkata's Patuli area on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The class 9 boy found the object in a playground and thought it was a ball.</p>.<p>The boy was admitted to a Baghajatin State General Hospital.</p>.Two more die in Bengal factory fire, toll rises to three.<p>"We are not sure about what exploded. It could be some firecracker. We are investigating the matter. The boy is a local whose condition is a bit critical," the police officer told <em>PTI.</em></p>.<p>The incident sparked protests by local people who complained of inadequate police vigilance in the area leading to such an incident.</p>