Mutilated, deskinned, minced: How Bangladesh MP's body was disposed of after murder in Kolkata

Circumstantial evidence indicates that the MP was first strangulated and then his body was cut into several pieces, police claimed.

"We suspect that after killing Anar, the murderers mutilated the body, segregated the flesh from the bones and mixed those with turmeric powder to delay decomposition," the police said.

"Then the body parts were probably put inside plastic bags as well as in the trolley bag and scattered at different locations. We also suspect that some parts were kept in a refrigerator and we have collected samples," the officer continued, adding search for the body parts was under way.

"They deskinned his entire body in the flat, removed all the flesh and minced the flesh to destroy the identity. Then, they packed everything in a polybag, cut the bones into small pieces and packed them as well. The accused then used various modes of transportation to dispose of those packets at different locations within the Kolkata area,” News18 reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

The West Bengal CID on Thursday evening detained one person for his alleged involvement in the "murder" of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, an officer said.

Police suspect that the MP could have been "lured" into the New Town flat by a woman and then murdered by contract killers.

The detained person, who is a resident of an area in West Bengal close to the international border with Bangladesh, had met one of the prime accused in the murder case, the officer said.

