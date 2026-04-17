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Border villages in Bengal's Murshidabad caught in whirlpool of infiltration politics, identity fears

The BJP accuses the ruling TMC of allowing infiltration for vote-bank politics.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:08 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMC

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