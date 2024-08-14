'Breaking down walls', destroying 'evidence': BJP slams renovation near murder spot at R G Kar Hospital

As a team of CBI officials reached Kolkata on Wednesday to probe the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, visuals of renovation at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the crime took place, surfaced on the internet.

The BJP IT Cell's National In-charge Amit Malviya promptly shared the visuals showing a damaged wall of the room, inside the Chest Medicine Department where the on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was inhumanely raped, and then murdered allegedly by one Sanjay Roy, who is now arrested.

Malviya also slammed Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the renovation work at the crime scene was an attempt to "destroy the evidence". Taking it to his official X handle, Malviya posted: "While West Bengal is seething with anger, given Mamata Banerjee's apathy and Kolkata Police’s botched cover-up attempt, RG Kar Medical College authorities break down room walls, inside the Chest Medicine Dept, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could be crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI investigating team to the murderers."