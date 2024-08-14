'Breaking down walls', destroying 'evidence': BJP slams renovation near murder spot at R G Kar Hospital

As a team of CBI officials reached Kolkata on Wednesday to probe the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, visuals of renovation at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the crime took place, surfaced on the internet.
The BJP IT Cell's National In-charge Amit Malviya promptly shared the visuals showing a damaged wall of the room, inside the Chest Medicine Department where the on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was inhumanely raped, and then murdered allegedly by one Sanjay Roy, who is now arrested.
Malviya also slammed Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the renovation work at the crime scene was an attempt to "destroy the evidence". Taking it to his official X handle, Malviya posted: "While West Bengal is seething with anger, given Mamata Banerjee's apathy and Kolkata Police’s botched cover-up attempt, RG Kar Medical College authorities break down room walls, inside the Chest Medicine Dept, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could be crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI investigating team to the murderers."
The BJP leader further wrote: "This leaves no one in doubt that Mamata Banerjee was all along eliminating evidences and covering crime trail to protect those involved in the heinous crime, who, it is speculated, happen to be family members of influential TMC leaders."
A team of CBI accompanied with forensic experts arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday. The city police reached the CBI office with the evidence and forensic samples gathered from the crime scene till date. The accused Roy has also been escorted to the CBI office from where he will accompany the national probe agency to R G Kar College's Chest Medicine section.
BJP's Bengal spokesperson Archana Majumdar also raised alarm over the damaged walls beside the crime scene at R G Kar. Taking it to her official X handle, she wrote: "Serious concern! Chest Medicine Department at RG Kar is currently undergoing renovation. Is there something being concealed from the CBI?"
Even as FORDA decided to end its strike after meeting Union Minister J P Nadda, other doctors' groups are continuing the agitation and are demanding a written consent from the Central government for action against such heinous acts.
The healthcare services were severely hit at almost all hospitals across West Bengal as doctors continued their 'ceasework' on Wednesday, protesting the rape and murder of a woman doctor.
Published 14 August 2024, 06:13 IST