Buses with 'deprived' central-scheme beneficiaries leave Kolkata for Trinamool’s Delhi agitation on Oct 3

A team of Trinamool supporters from Assam will also join the protest, a party source added. Over 50 lakh letters addressed to the central minister concerned, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent by the “deprived beneficiaries” have also reached the capital.

“On October 2, we along with all our MPs and state ministers will stage a peaceful sit-in protest at Rajghat, and on October 3, we will go to Jantar Mantar at 11am along with all our job card holders,” Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday.

Banerjee reiterated that the funds on hold since December 2021 are worth Rs 7,000 crore under MGNREGA, and Rs 8,200 crore under the Awas Yojana.

A day earlier, on Friday, the party had alleged that it had been denied the booking of a special train. Another allegation of political intent involved to curb the party’s campaign, is that the ED has asked Banerjee to appear before it on a day – October 3 – when the Trinamool has a planned protest. Earlier this month, another such call for Banerjee’s appearance, incidentally, had synched with the date when I.N.D.I.A had its meeting, and the Trinamool leader had to skip the same.

For the people travelling by road to Delhi for the protest, Banerjee said: “If any of the people, labourers, or farmers are attacked in Delhi, the people shall give a befitting answer democratically. We shall give that responsibility to the people. You can attack our MPs, MLAs, and leaders if you want but no one should lay a finger on our labourers and people,” a party release quoted him as saying.