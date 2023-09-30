Buses with 'deprived' central-scheme beneficiaries leave Kolkata for Trinamool’s Delhi agitation on Oct 3

Beneficiaries of central schemes – especially of 100-day rural job schemes – allegedly deprived of their payment, left Kolkata for Delhi in packed buses to join a Trinamool-backed protest in the capital, scheduled on Tuesday.
Over the past many months, having held protests in the state several times, and after repeated reminders made before the central government, the focus of months-old agitation against Centre’s freeze of funds to West Bengal, now shifts to the Centre, though briefly.
By late afternoon on Saturday, around 27 buses packed with beneficiaries, mostly claiming dues for 100-day rural job schemes, as well as a section of people eligible for funds for housing, left for Delhi.
Trinamool sources add that around 50 buses, in total, are expected to leave the state by Saturday night, and the party expects a footfall of around 5,000 people at its Delhi protest. Besides, party’s leaders, and ministers are in the process of travelling by trains, and flights.
A team of Trinamool supporters from Assam will also join the protest, a party source added. Over 50 lakh letters addressed to the central minister concerned, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent by the “deprived beneficiaries” have also reached the capital.
“On October 2, we along with all our MPs and state ministers will stage a peaceful sit-in protest at Rajghat, and on October 3, we will go to Jantar Mantar at 11am along with all our job card holders,” Trinamool’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Saturday.
Banerjee reiterated that the funds on hold since December 2021 are worth Rs 7,000 crore under MGNREGA, and Rs 8,200 crore under the Awas Yojana.
A day earlier, on Friday, the party had alleged that it had been denied the booking of a special train. Another allegation of political intent involved to curb the party’s campaign, is that the ED has asked Banerjee to appear before it on a day – October 3 – when the Trinamool has a planned protest. Earlier this month, another such call for Banerjee’s appearance, incidentally, had synched with the date when I.N.D.I.A had its meeting, and the Trinamool leader had to skip the same.
For the people travelling by road to Delhi for the protest, Banerjee said: “If any of the people, labourers, or farmers are attacked in Delhi, the people shall give a befitting answer democratically. We shall give that responsibility to the people. You can attack our MPs, MLAs, and leaders if you want but no one should lay a finger on our labourers and people,” a party release quoted him as saying.
Banerjee, speaking for his political opponents and others, claimed that what’s taking place is a “people’s protest”, and is not “Trinamool’s movement”. He welcomed any further participation beyond his party, adding: “You don’t need to support Abhishek Banerjee but stand by the people because it is the rightful funds of the deprived people that are being blocked.”
On October 2, when the Trinamool leaders will be present at Rajghat in Delhi, the gram panchayat pradhans and anchal presidents in the state will be organising “Gandhi Gram Sabha” in over 3,300 gram panchayats. The Trinamool-supported demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 3, will be made available “live” in the panchayats.
BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said that what Banerjee is saying, and is trying to do, is a “drama”. He suggested that the leader should instead work towards the state's development, and see how industrialisation and investment can be drawn to the state from other parts of the country.