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By attempting to destroy Bengal, BJP will lose power in country: Mamata Banerjee

"I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers," Mamata said and vowed to bring to book all those responsible for the violence after the TMC returns to power.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 08:27 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 08:27 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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