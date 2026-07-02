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Cafe 'owned' by TMC leader's son demolished for being built on 'encroached land'

A district official, who supervised the demolition exercise, said the structure had come up illegally on government land.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 08:59 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 08:59 IST
India NewsCrimeTMCdemolition

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