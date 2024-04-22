Calcutta HC declares 2016 School Service Commission recruitment 'null and void'

The Calcutta High Court on Monday declared the entire panel of 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment, null and void.

All appointments from 9th to 12th and groups C and D where irregularities were found have also been declared null and void.

The court instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days.

One exception in the matter has been mentioned by the court in the case of Soma Das who is a victim of cancer. Her job will remain safe.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi pronounced their judgement on a large number of petitions and appeals, which were heard together, in connection with the school jobs recruitment process, an official at the high court said.

