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Calcutta HC dismisses PIL challenging transfers of IAS, IPS officers by EC in poll-bound Bengal

The EC transferred several officers, including the state's chief secretary, the home secretary and the DGP, immediately after the announcement of the assembly election schedule for the state.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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