<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the transfer of administrative and police service officers by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> in poll-bound West Bengal.</p>.<p>The EC transferred several officers, including the state's chief secretary, the home secretary and the DGP, immediately after the announcement of the assembly election schedule for the state.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP names 13 more candidates.<p>Claiming that these large-scale transfers would affect the running of the state's administration, the petitioner prayed that such orders by the poll panel be set aside.</p>.<p>A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul dismissed the petition.</p>.<p>The elections to the 294-member <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4. </p>