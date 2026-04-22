Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC dismisses plea seeking relief for voters who filed appeals before SIR tribunals

The petitioner's lawyer said they have initiated the process of filing a petition before the Supreme Court on the issue.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 13:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 April 2026, 13:25 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high courtspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us