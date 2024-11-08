Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC grants bail to man accused of being member of banned outfit JMB

Stating that the petitioner Abdul Kalim alias Azad is in custody for more than eight years, his lawyer prayed for bail claiming that there is no possibility of the trial concluding in near future.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 10:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 10:56 IST
calcutta high courtbailJamaat-ul-MujahedinWest Bengal News

Follow us on :

Follow Us