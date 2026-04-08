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Calcutta HC grants bail to Saradha scam accused Suditpa Sen, paves way for release after 13 years

A division bench of the high court granted bail to Sen in two cases pertaining to the Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:27 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high court

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