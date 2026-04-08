<p>Kolkata: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court </a>on Wednesday granted bail to multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipta Sen in the last two of the 300-odd criminal cases against him, paving the way for his release from jail after 13 years.</p>.<p>A division bench of the high court granted bail to Sen in two cases pertaining to the Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.</p>.<p>Sen has already been granted bail in all the other cases registered against him, including four criminal cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p>.Watch | 'Lower yourself a little bit': Supreme Court pulls up Bengal Chief Secretary for not taking Calcutta HC Chief Justice's call.<p>The court directed that Sen be released upon furnishing a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local.</p>.<p>Sen was arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir after financial misappropriations to the tune of hundreds of crores of Rupees were unravelled. </p>