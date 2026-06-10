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Calcutta HC grants interim protection to WB ex-sports minister in Messi event chaos case

The court observed that there were too many people on the ground that day, and the petitioner was the sports minister then.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsWest BengalLionel Messicalcutta high court

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