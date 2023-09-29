Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Calcutta HC orders removal of ED officer from Bengal's teacher recruitment scam case probe

The court said it was dissatisfied with answers to its queries posed to the officer during his appearance before it in the previous hearing.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 13:48 IST

Follow Us

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the immediate removal of Enforcement Directorate (ED) assistant director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra from the central agency's team probing the alleged primary teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The court said it was dissatisfied with answers to its queries posed to the officer during his appearance before it in the previous hearing.

'The director of the Enforcement Directorate is instructed to immediately assign the work entrusted to Mishra to some other competent officer,' Justice Amrita Sinha directed.

The court directed that Mishra be relieved from investigating the present case.

The ED director was instructed to engage Mishra in some other case, 'but the said officer will not be entrusted to investigate any case arising in the state of West Bengal,' Justice Sinha ordered.

Mishra had summoned Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before him on October 3 in connection with the investigation into the alleged scam.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 September 2023, 13:48 IST)
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement Directoratecalcutta high court

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT