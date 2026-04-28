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Calcutta HC slams Bengal govt for delay in handing over land to BSF for fencing India-Bangladesh border

It expressed displeasure over the state government handing over just eight km of land instead of the 127 km as ordered by the court.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 09:27 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 09:27 IST
India NewsWest BengalBSFcalcutta high court

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