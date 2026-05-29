Calcutta HC suggests Supreme Court approval for SIR tribunals in every district of Bengal

<p>A vacation bench of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a> on Friday suggested that the Centre seek the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>'s nod for setting up SIR tribunals in every district.</p>.<p>Nineteen tribunals composed of former high court chief justices and judges were constituted on March 20, following the directions of the top court to establish an appellate mechanism for grievances arising out of the electoral roll revision process.</p>.<p>The SIR tribunals have been set up in Joka. Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) said that more tribunals in different locations would ensure speedy disposal of appeals.</p>.Former Calcutta HC Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam disposed 1,777 SIR-related appeals before resigning from tribunal.<p>The bench asked the Central government lawyers present in the court to seek Supreme Court's direction and permission for setting up SIR tribunals in every district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/west-bengal-india">West Bengal</a>.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court had ordered the formation of appellate tribunals to hear appeals against exclusions.</p>.<p>Nearly 91 lakh names have been removed from West Bengal's voter list as part of the SIR of the electoral roll conducted by the Election Commission.</p>.<p>The state had an electorate of 7.6 crore before the revision process commenced.</p>