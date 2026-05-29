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Calcutta HC suggests Supreme Court approval for SIR tribunals in every district of Bengal

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) said that more tribunals in different locations would ensure speedy disposal of appeals.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 14:33 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 14:33 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Courtcalcutta high courtspecial intensive revision

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