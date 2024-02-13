Calcutta HC takes suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhali

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women “at gunpoint” and transfer of tribal land at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Justice Apurba Sinha Roy directed the registrar general of the high court to issue notice to the state, senior police and administrative officials in this regard.

The judge said he was "pained' and "very disturbed" over media reports on alleged sexual harassment of women at Sandeshkhali, and taking away of tribal land in violation of legal formalities and laws.