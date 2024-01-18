Calcutta High Court allows TMC's harmony rally on Jan 22, directs state to ensure no breach of peace

The TMC's "all-faith" rally on January 22, which coincides with the day of Ram mandir’s inauguration in Ayodhya, has been permitted by the court.

A division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, dismissed a plea filed by BJP's Suvendu Adhikari challenging the rally.

The Court asked the state government to ensure that the rally doesn’t affect the common public, the day being a working day. Further, there should not be any speech hurting sentiments of people of any religion, or any sect, it said. Gatherings in the blocks, as were announced earlier, will require permission of district authorities.