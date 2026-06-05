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Calcutta High Court asks Bengal govt to file report on PILs claiming parading of arrested persons

A division bench presided by Justice Jay Sengupta said that the police should act within the law and no accused should be subjected to humiliation.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high court

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