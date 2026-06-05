Calcutta High Court asks Bengal govt to file report on PILs claiming parading of arrested persons

<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal government to file a report on the alleged parading of some arrested persons, accused of being involved in extortion, with ropes tied to their waist.</p>.<p>A division bench presided by Justice Jay Sengupta said that the police should act within the law and no accused should be subjected to humiliation.</p>.<p>PILs alleged that the police were at various places in West Bengal parading persons, arrested on various charges, including extortion and intimidation.</p>.'Deplorable': Supreme Court slams Bengal officials for 'inaction' over attack on judicial officers.<p>The vacation bench directed the state government to file a report on the allegations within three weeks.</p>.<p>The court directed that the PILs will come up for hearing again after four weeks. </p>