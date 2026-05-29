Calcutta High Court directs ED to file report on probe in connection with arrest of TMC's Sujit Bose

<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file a report on its investigation in connection with the arrest of TMC leader and former<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal"> West Bengal </a>minister Sujit Bose.</p>.<p>Bose, who was a minister in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> government, was arrested on May 11 by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe into an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state.</p>.<p>The TMC leader moved the high court challenging his arrest by the central agency.</p>.ED arrests TMC leader and former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose for civic job scam.<p>Refusing to grant any relief to Bose at this stage, a vacation bench of Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) directed the ED to file the report before a regular bench after the ongoing summer vacation.</p>.<p>The court, however, did not specify any date for the next hearing. </p>