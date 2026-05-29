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Calcutta High Court directs ED to file report on probe in connection with arrest of TMC's Sujit Bose

Bose, who was a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, was arrested on May 11 by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe into an alleged municipality recruitment scam in the state.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsWest BengalTMCcalcutta high court

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