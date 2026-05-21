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Calcutta High Court grants TMC's Abhishek Banerjee protection from coercive action over his rally remarks

The court also directed Abhishek Banerjee not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsTMCAbhishek Banerjeecalcutta high court

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