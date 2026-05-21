<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted senior TMC leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abhishek-banerjee">Abhishek Banerjee</a> protection from coercive action till July 31 in an FIR over his comments at a public meeting last month, and asked if it was appropriate for a parliamentarian to make unwarranted statements.</p>.<p>Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, to cooperate with the probe and comply with notices sent to him by the investigating officer.</p>.<p>The court also directed him not to travel abroad without the leave of the court.</p>.FIR filed against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over 'inflammatory' remarks during West Bengal polls.<p>The MP from Diamond Harbour moved the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR over his comments against the leaders and workers of a rival party at a public meeting on April 27 in the run-up to the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls.</p>.<p>Asking why "irresponsible statements" were made by Banerjee, Justice Bhattacharyya wondered what would have happened if the TMC won the election. "This state has a very dark history of post-poll violence," he observed.</p>.<p>The judge further asked whether Banerjee's comments at the public meeting matched the position of an all-India general secretary of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tmc">Trinamool Congress</a>.</p>.<p>Granting him protection from coercive action till July 31, the court said it will hear the matter again on July 20.</p>.<p>Appearing for the West Bengal government, Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumder opposed Banerjee's plea but submitted that the investigation will follow the due process of the law. </p>