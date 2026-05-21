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Calcutta High Court orders CBI SIT to probe R G Kar rape-murder case cover-up charges

There have been allegations that evidence was destroyed and attempts were made to downplay the incident in its immediate aftermath.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 11:34 IST
India NewsCBIWest Bengalcalcutta high courtProbeSIT

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