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Calcutta High Court orders registration of FIRs in egg pelting cases

The court also directed the state government to submit an affidavit before it on July 20 stating the steps it has taken and the number of FIRs the police registered in connection with egg pelting.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:54 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsWest Bengalcalcutta high court

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