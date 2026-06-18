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Calcutta High Court refuses to stay West Bengal Speaker's recognition of TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP

The matter would appear for hearing again on July 28.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 06:24 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata BanerjeeTrinamool Congress

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