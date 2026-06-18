Calcutta High Court refuses to stay West Bengal Speaker's recognition of TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP

<p>The <a href="https://google.com/search?q=Calcutta+High+Court+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Calcutta+High+Court+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyCQgAEEUYORigATIGCAEQRRg8MgYIAhBFGDwyBggDEEUYPNIBCDM2NjhqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QUl9DqLXXEHkA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Calcutta High Court</a> on Thursday has declined interim stay on the West Bengal Assembly speaker's decision to recognise rebel-TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition. </p><p>Senior Trinamool MLA Sobandeb Chattopadhyay has challenged Speaker Rathindranath Bose's decision to recognise the rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP in the Assembly.</p>.West Bengal BJP govt replaces Mamata Banerjee's longtime security officers; TMC alleges 'political vendetta'.<p>Justice Krishna Rao, refusing any interim order on the Speaker's decision as prayed for by Chattopadhyay, directed that the matter would appear for hearing again on July 28.</p><p>The court directed the respondents in the petition to file affidavits within three weeks.</p><p>The petitioner will have the opportunity to reply to the affidavits within the subsequent two weeks, Justice Rao said.</p>