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Calcutta High Court refuses urgent hearing of ex-minister Sujit Bose's petition challenging ED arrest

Justice Rao said the matter will be included in the June list and heard according to its serial number.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsWest BengalEnforcement DirectorateCulcutta High Court

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