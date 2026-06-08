Calcutta High Court refuses urgent hearing of ex-minister Sujit Bose's petition challenging ED arrest

<p>Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday refused an urgent hearing of a petition by former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west%20bengal">West Bengal</a> fire services minister Sujit Bose challenging his arrest order by the Enforcement Directorate.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ed">ED </a>had arrested Bose on May 11 in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in a municipal recruitment scam case, which the CBI is investigating.</p>.<p>Justice Krishna Rao maintained that petitions seeking quashing of order of arrest cannot be treated as an urgent matter, and will therefore be heard according to the serial list.</p>.Calcutta High Court directs ED to file report on probe in connection with arrest of TMC's Sujit Bose.<p>Bose's lawyer claimed that the arrest order was in violation of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) provisions, as the former minister's name did not appear as an accused in the CBI chargesheet in the municipal recruitment scam case in the state.</p>.<p>Justice Rao said the matter will be included in the June list and heard according to its serial number. </p>