Calcutta High Court to hear Governor's plea in defamation suit against Mamata Banerjee on Monday

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court will hear on Monday an application for interim order by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in a defamation suit filed by him against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and some other TMC leaders.

The governor had filed a defamation case against Banerjee on June 28, a day after she claimed women complained to her that they were afraid to visit the Raj Bhavan.

Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday granted leave for the defamation plaint to be registered before his court.

He directed that Bose's application for an interim order, for a direction upon Banerjee and the others not to make any further comment on the issue under contention, will be taken up for hearing on Monday.