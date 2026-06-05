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Can TMC survive itself? Mamata's party confronts gravest crisis of its 28-year existence

TMC's internal order rested on one unquestioned truth: Mamata Banerjee was the party, and the party was Mamata Banerjee. For the first time in its history, that equation is being challenged.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 08:36 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 08:36 IST
India NewsBJPCongressWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCMamata Banerjee

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