CBI probe reveals RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh rigged house staff selections, appointed 'candidates of choice': Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the rape-murder of a trainee doctor and the alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has revealed corruption in appointment of house staff by former principal Sandip Ghosh.

According to a report by Times of India, the central probing agency told a special CBI court that Ghosh and his aides, who are also co-accused in the case, rigged students' results to appoint "candidates of their choice" as house staff after the completion of their MBBS internships.

CBI has also flagged the lack of transparency in appointments and said in its report that Ghosh "surpassed the process and straightaway appointed house staff of his choice."