CBI registers FIR against small savings bank for swindling money of over 20,000 customers in West Bengal

When transferring the probe to the CBI and the ED, the court had noted in its order of August 24: 'The borrowers took the money and never returned it. Therefore, the said organisation could not return the money to its members including the petitioners when they needed. CID has not been able to bring out any substantial fact related to this matter though they have investigated the matter for nearly three years.'

The high court while rejecting the plea had also directed the CBI and the ED to commence their investigation into the matter within three days.