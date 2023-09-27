Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

CBI searches multiple locations in Kolkata in teacher recruitment irregularities

The central agency is investigating the alleged irregularities in the appointments of assistant teachers in government primary schools, an officer said.
Last Updated 26 September 2023, 18:52 IST

Follow Us

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers, a senior official said. The investigators searched six locations across Kolkata, Salt Lake and Howrah, he said.

The searches were conducted in properties linked to some private companies as part of the investigation, he said.

'During the searches, incriminating documents and articles were recovered,' he added.

The central agency is investigating the alleged irregularities in the appointments of assistant teachers in government primary schools, the officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 September 2023, 18:52 IST)
India NewsCBICentral Bureau of InvestigationKolkataRecruitment

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT