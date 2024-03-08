CBI searches residence, office of Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali

Sheikh, who has been suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress, was arrested in a case related to a mob attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on January 5 when the central agency had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.

The 14-member team included six CBI sleuths, six central forensic officials, besides two ED sleuths who were injured in the January 5 attack.

A large contingent of central forces was deployed in the area for protection of the sleuths of the central agencies, the officials said.