Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

CBI takes over probe in murder of West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's aide, files FIR

The CBI action came following a request from the state government, they said.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsCBIWest Bengal

Follow us on :

Follow Us