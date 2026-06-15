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CBI team visits R G Kar Hospital in West Bengal to have a relook at rape-murder case

According to an official, the team comprised six officers, including one at the joint director level.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalCrime

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