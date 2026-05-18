Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

CBI arrests key accused in murder of Bengal CM's aide from UP

The CBI has taken over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 15:33 IST
India NewsCBIWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

Follow us on :

Follow Us