CBI arrests key accused in murder of Bengal CM's aide from UP

<p>New Delhi: The CBI on Monday arrested Raj Kumar Singh, believed to be a key accused in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/suvendu-aide-murder-cbi-conducts-searches-at-multiple-locations-4005184">murder</a> of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandrakant Rath, officials said Monday.</p>.<p>Singh, who also goes by an alias of Raj Singh, was arrested from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh by a team of CBI, they said.</p>.Suvendu govt announces ending of religion-based schemes in Bengal from June, scraps state OBC list.<p>Rath, the personal assistant to Adhikari, was shot dead in Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the declaration of the fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly poll results.</p>.<p>The CBI has taken over the probe into Rath's murder from the West Bengal Police following a request from the state government.</p>.<p>The central agency has formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG of Special Crime from Delhi, comprising some of the best investigators drawn from its various units, the officials said.</p>