<p>Kolkata: Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a> faced "go back" slogans and was shown black flags on Monday morning when he visited the revered Kalighat temple in south<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata"> Kolkata</a>.</p>.<p>Police personnel present at the spot brought the situation under control, allowing the CEC to proceed with his visit to the temple.</p>.<p>Similar demonstrations were seen near the airport on Sunday night over the SIR exercise, after Kumar arrived in the city.</p>.<p>As his convoy was leaving the airport, TMC workers raised "go back" slogans, targeting him.</p>.<p>Black flags were also shown to the CEC when his convoy was passing through the Kaikhali area along the VIP Road.</p>.<p>Activists of Left parties also staged protests outside the airport, heightening tensions in the area.</p>.<p>Police said the situation was handled firmly, preventing the protests from escalating.</p><p>Adequate security arrangements have been made for Kumar's three-day visit ahead of the assembly elections, they said.</p>.<p>Later in the day, Kumar will hold meetings with political parties, enforcement agencies and senior administrative officials to review preparedness for the assembly elections.</p>.<p>Kumar is visiting the state along with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi to assess arrangements for the high-stakes polls.</p>.<p>The full bench of the EC will first meet recognised national and state parties to hear their concerns and suggestions regarding the conduct of elections, officials said.</p><p>This will be followed by interactions with nodal officers of enforcement agencies, and a detailed review meeting with senior police and administrative officials, they said.</p>.<p>The meeting is expected to focus on law and order preparedness, deployment planning and coordination among enforcement agencies in the run-up to the elections, they added.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the final day of the visit, the EC team will hold meetings with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal and the CAPF nodal officer.</p>.<p>Kumar and his team will also interact with booth-level officers and address a press conference before leaving the city. </p>