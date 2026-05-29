Census in West Bengal to be held from Aug 1 to Feb end next year: CM Suvendu Adhikari

<p>Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> on Friday said the Census 2027 would be held in the state between August 1 and February end next year, and asserted that the headcount process has no connection with politics.</p>.<p>Stressing the significance of the exercise, he urged people to participate in the process.</p>.<p>"The census in Bengal will begin from August 1 and continue till midnight on February end next year. It has no connection with politics," he said.</p>.Centre will 'take away' people's citizenship in name of NRC, Census after Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee.<p>The chief minister said India had made considerable progress in census operations and that West Bengal needs to catch up with other states.</p>.<p>"The country has moved far ahead in census operations, while we have remained behind," Adhikari said.</p>.<p>He also referred to alleged demographic change in parts of the state, attributing it to cross-border infiltration.</p>.<p>"We have a 600-kilometre-long unfenced border with Bangladesh. As the previous state government did not hand over land to BSF, fencing could not be done, which led to infiltration and a change in the demographic composition in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>," he said.</p>.40% of winning candidates in Bengal polls secured less than 50% vote share: ADR report.<p>He stressed that accurate census data was essential for governance and planning.</p>.<p>"This census drive is very important. I urge everyone in Bengal to take part in it," Adhikari said.</p>.<p>The chief minister attended a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna in connection with the first phase of the 'Census of India, 2027'. </p>