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Census in West Bengal to be held from Aug 1 to Feb end next year: CM Suvendu Adhikari

The chief minister said India had made considerable progress in census operations and that West Bengal needs to catch up with other states.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsWest BengalCensusSuvendu Adhikari

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