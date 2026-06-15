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Centre allocates Rs 8,500 crore for West Bengal under VB-G RAM G scheme: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Adhikari said 1,100 'Jan Kalyan Shivir' camps, being organised from June 15 to June 17, will help people access 54 central and state government schemes.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:06 IST
India NewsWest BengalSuvendu Adhikari

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