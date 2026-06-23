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Centre grants immigration check post status to West Bengal's Haldia seaport

The Home Ministry's notification is expected to facilitate maritime trade and encourage tourist movement through the eastern seaport.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:13 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:13 IST
India NewsWest BengalMinistry of Home AffairsimmigrationSeacheck posts

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