Centre grants immigration check post status to West Bengal's Haldia seaport

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal's</a> Haldia seaport has ben designated as an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/immigration">immigration check post</a> by the Union Home Ministry, making it 41st such seaport in county, according to a notification sent by the Ministry on Monday.</p>.<p>The Ministry issued the orders using it powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025).</p>.<p>The Haldia Dock Complex was established in 1968 to ease congestion at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata">Kolkata Port</a> and began handling international maritime traffic after a port facility was commissioned there in 1977.</p>.<p>The Home Ministry's notification is expected to facilitate maritime trade and encourage tourist movement through the eastern seaport.</p>.Home ministry names three new seaports as designated immigration posts.<p>The development comes shortly after the BJP formed a government in West Bengal for the first time.</p>.<p>Previously, on May 29, the Centre designated three <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gujarat">Gujarat</a> seaports — Dahej, Sikka and Tuna Tekra — as authorised immigration check posts.</p>.<p>At present, there are 40 seaport immigration posts along India’s coastline. In September last year, the Ministry designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration ports.</p>