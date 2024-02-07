Centre has declared a ‘war against Bengal’, alleges Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, stated that after the Centre’s fund-freeze for 100-day rural jobs, housing and rural roads schemes, now the funds have been halted for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan too.

In a post on X, the Trinamool alleged that the Centre has “declared a war against Bengal on all fronts”.

“After withholding funds for MGNREGS, Awas Yojana, and Gram Sadak Yojana, now funds for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan are halted. Bengal is owed Rs. 1,754.79 cr, but a mere Rs 311.294 cr has been released – less than a quarter of what's due,” the party’s official handle stated.