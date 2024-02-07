Centre has declared a ‘war against Bengal’, alleges Trinamool Congress

The Trinamool Congress, on Wednesday, stated that after the Centre’s fund-freeze for 100-day rural jobs, housing and rural roads schemes, now the funds have been halted for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan too.
In a post on X, the Trinamool alleged that the Centre has “declared a war against Bengal on all fronts”.
“After withholding funds for MGNREGS, Awas Yojana, and Gram Sadak Yojana, now funds for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan are halted. Bengal is owed Rs. 1,754.79 cr, but a mere Rs 311.294 cr has been released – less than a quarter of what's due,” the party’s official handle stated.
The Trinamool considered the development as “fiscal federal terrorism”, and expressed anguish against the BJP-led government at the Centre. The party’s post on X, which also included a media-report link, considered the approach as “vindictive”.
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public programme reminded people that the Trinamool’s dharna, in Kolkata, against the Centre’s freeze of funds to the state for public welfare projects, will continue till February 13. The campaign may continue thereafter as well.
The chief minister said that she had a cold and fever but expects improvement, and would be attending the state budget scheduled to be presented on Thursday, February 8.
The fund-freeze issue, especially for the 100-day rural job scheme, has acquired a leading place in West Bengal’s politics, with the approaching Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee has repeatedly mentioned about her meetings with the prime minister on this issue. The BJP leaders, on the other hand, allege irregularities in handling of welfare funds by the state.
The Bengal chief minister, on Saturday, had announced that the state government will pay dues to the “deprived” MGNREGA workers by February 21.
“Today, I will announce my first step. Around 21 lakh MGNREGA workers, whose wages have been kept on hold by the BJP-led central government, will receive their money in their bank accounts by February 21, and the state government will bear the cost,” Banerjee had told the gathering.