Centre likely to resolve MGNREGA tussle with Bengal, pay dues

In a statement, the ministry had said, "Funds of State of West Bengal have been stopped from March 9, 2022 as per provision of Section 27 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 due to non-compliance of directives of Central Government."

The ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal had earlier this month held demonstrations in Delhi, as well as a march and dharna outside the Raj Bhavan here, demanding payment of dues “worth over Rs 2,700 crore”.