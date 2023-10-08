Centre never deprived Bengal of MGNREGA dues: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti; TMC hits back

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party MPs, MLAs and ministers, along with people engaged in MGNREGA work had earlier this week staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and marched to Krishi Bhawan, where they were scheduled to meet Jyoti at her office. However, after about an hour and a half, the TMC leaders claimed that the minister refused to meet them and said a five member delegation would meet her.