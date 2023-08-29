Centre wants TMC's Abhishek Banerjee arrested before Lok Sabha elections, says Bengal CM

Banerjee suspected that the Centre may announce early polls – in December, or in January.

Without naming the governor, Banerjee questioned Raj Bhavan’s current role in the state, saying that there’s now an additional layer over her government. “I respect his chair but cannot agree with the individual style of working. He is violating the Constitution. He is appointing his friends as vice-chancellors. For instance, an IPS officer with no experience as a professor has been appointed as a vice-chancellor,” Banerjee said.

“The BJP-cell president was appointed as VC of Jadavpur University. We aren’t crossing over into your domain, please don’t do so into ours,” she said, adding that the governor’s position is not as that of the chief minister’s. The governor is nominated, whereas her government is an elected one, she added.

Talking about the raising of goli maaro slogans in the state, Banerjee said that the scenario in the state should not be considered as that of Delhi, or Uttar Pradesh, and while there’s space for protest, it cannot come with such slogans. “I have instructed the police to arrest anyone who raises the goli maaro slogans,” she said.

Congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan’s successful landing, Banerjee said that 28 of the scientists and technicians in the team are from Bengal. “I have personally written to all of them recognising their contributions and asking them to share their availability so that we can felicitate them here in Bengal,” she said.