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Centre will 'take away' people's citizenship in name of NRC, Census after Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee

She also alleged that the Centre, along with the Election Commission, was planning a delimitation exercise to help the BJP win the next Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsMamata BanerjeeCensusNRCCitizenship

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