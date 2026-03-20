<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/2">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mamata-banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a> on Friday alleged that the Centre is planning to "take away people's citizenship" in the name of NRC and Census after the upcoming assembly elections in the state.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference during the release of the TMC's election manifesto, she claimed that an "unofficial President's Rule" has been imposed in the state ahead of the polls.</p>.<p>"The Centre is planning to take away people's citizenship in the name of NRC and Census after the polls," Banerjee claimed, warning that people must remain vigilant against such attempts.</p>.<p>She also alleged that the Centre, along with the Election Commission, was planning a delimitation exercise to help the BJP win the next Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>She accused the EC of transferring state officials to create a favourable environment for the BJP ahead of the elections.</p>.'Tughlaqi Commission': Mamata says EC working to please BJP, alleges voter manipulation in Bengal.<p>"The EC is transferring officers at the BJP’s behest so that money and arms can be smuggled into Bengal before the polls," she alleged.</p>.<p>The CM said the EC's actions had effectively resulted in an "unofficial President's Rule".</p>.<p>"The EC and the Centre have imposed an unofficial President’s Rule in Bengal because the BJP knows it will be defeated in the polls," she claimed.</p>.<p>Banerjee alleged that people belonging to a particular community were being disproportionately targeted in the SIR exercise.</p>.<p>"I have heard that out of around 60 lakh cases under adjudication, about 22 lakh have been disposed of, and nearly 10 lakh names have been deleted. We need to cross-check these figures," she said.</p>