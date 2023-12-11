Centre's 'deprivation' keeps Bengal CM undeterred, newer projects in place for north Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been confronting the Centre, demanding release of held-up funds for public welfare schemes. The crunch, seemingly, has not deterred the Trinamool-led government in the state from moving forward with public projects.

Several projects have been inaugurated, and newer ones have been announced in north Bengal, during Banerjee’s current tour.

On Monday, the chief minister inaugurated 58 projects in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. She also laid the foundation stone of another 40 projects. The inaugurated projects cost Rs 110.50 crore, while the newly taken up ones cost over Rs 69 crore. Besides, Banerjee also mentioned several initiatives taken by her government.

“From the event, she extended the benefits of government schemes and services to 26,000 people, marking a giant step towards a better, brighter future for all!” stated the Trinamool’s official X-handle.