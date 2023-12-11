Centre's 'deprivation' keeps Bengal CM undeterred, newer projects in place for north Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been confronting the Centre, demanding release of held-up funds for public welfare schemes. The crunch, seemingly, has not deterred the Trinamool-led government in the state from moving forward with public projects.
Several projects have been inaugurated, and newer ones have been announced in north Bengal, during Banerjee’s current tour.
On Monday, the chief minister inaugurated 58 projects in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. She also laid the foundation stone of another 40 projects. The inaugurated projects cost Rs 110.50 crore, while the newly taken up ones cost over Rs 69 crore. Besides, Banerjee also mentioned several initiatives taken by her government.
“From the event, she extended the benefits of government schemes and services to 26,000 people, marking a giant step towards a better, brighter future for all!” stated the Trinamool’s official X-handle.
Addressing the gathering, Banerjee asked the people if they trusted her. She asked whether they would discard the lies spoken by her opponents, and whether they would not give their votes away if offered a deal. “As long as I am alive, I will not let any divide happen,” she said.
While the projects were announced, the people were also told how the BJP-led government at the Centre has held back funds for schemes, primarily for the 100-day rural job scheme. She reiterated that a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on her wishlist, if given a chance.
A day earlier, on Sunday, 70 projects worth around Rs 93 crore for Alipurduar district in the region were announced. Banerjee said that investments amounting to Rs 24,000 crore are to take place in north Bengal. Last week, 59 projects with a worth of around Rs 271 crore were also inaugurated for Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.
The BJP had bagged the Lok Sabha seats from north Bengal region in the 2019 elections. Following the chief minister’s visit, the BJP has also taken up a programme in Siliguri, on Tuesday. Banerjee has a scheduled programme in Siliguri on the same day.