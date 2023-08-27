Chandrayaan-3, anti-ragging message to be themes of Kolkata's Durga pujas his year

Puja committee member Anjan Samaddar said, 'We have all been shaken by the death of a Jadavpur University student allegedly due to ragging and physical abuse by seniors. Our puja will highlight the message to prevent any kind of ragging and bullying in educational institutions.' A 17-year-old Nadia resident, a UG student of arts in JU, died on August 10 after falling off the second-floor balcony of the boys' hostel the previous night after being subjected to intense ragging and alleged physical abuse by seniors at the hostel.