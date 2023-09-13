Chandrayaan-3 to be replicated in Kolkata Durga puja pandal

Chandrayaan-3 will come down to a Durga Puja marquee in Kolkata, as its organisers will replicate India’s successful moon mission to enthral pandal hoppers. In the pandal, the goddess will be seen standing inside a replica of ‘Vikram’, the lander of Chandrayaan-3. A model of the rover ‘Pragyan’ will also be there. "This is how we want to celebrate Durga Puja. We wanted to show our respect to all scientists of ISRO and how all are proud of their achievement,” Anirban Roy, a member of Netaji Sporting Club said while speaking to PTI.