Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Chaos at Calcutta High Court after lawyers shout 'thief' slogans at Mamata Banerjee

TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who accompanied the former West Bengal CM to court, alleged that lawyers under the influence of the BJP attempted to heckle Mamata.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 10:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsWest BengalMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us