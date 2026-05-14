<p>Chaos erupted at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday afternoon as TMC chief Mamata Banerjee faced “thief” slogans from a section of lawyers while trying to exit the premises following a post-poll violence hearing. </p><p>TMC leader and advocate Kalyan Banerjee, who accompanied the former West Bengal CM to court, alleged that lawyers under the influence of the BJP attempted to heckle Mamata, and the party's legal team had a tough time safely escorting her out.</p>.<p>“The court is not a place to publicly brand someone a thief or a dacoit. We can also say similar things about opposition party leaders. The former CM had gone to the court to argue a petition, and we faced immense difficulty while leaving the place after the hearing got over.</p>.Ex-Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dons black coat again, appears before Calcutta HC to argue post-poll violence case.<p>“If this can happen to Mamata Banerjee, imagine what’s happening currently with the ordinary workers of the TMC across Bengal,” Kalyan Banerjee said.</p>.<p>The TMC supremo, who was also accompanied by former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, appeared before the high court to argue a case in connection with alleged post-poll violence and attacks on party offices.</p>.<p>The matter pertains to a public interest litigation filed by advocate Shirshanya Bandyopadhyay on behalf of the TMC, alleging attacks on party offices and violence against its workers, following the announcement of the 2026 assembly poll results.</p>.<p>According to the petitioner, several TMC leaders and workers were allegedly forced to flee their homes after the polls, while many of them were attacked “because of their association with the Trinamool Congress”.</p>.<p>The petition was filed in the Calcutta High Court on May 12. The matter came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>