Chaos in West Bengal assembly as TMC protests Giriraj's remarks on Mamata

Outside the House, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP told reporters, "West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments which aren't personal at all."

TMC MP Mohua Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)."