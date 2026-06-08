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CID issues third notice to Abhishek Banerjee in signature forgery case, gives 24 hour deadline

A team of eight CID officers, including women personnel, reached Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in south Kolkata around 4.40 pm, hours after he missed the second appearance
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 16:26 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsWest BengalAbhishek Banerjee

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