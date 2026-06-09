CID storms Mamata Banerjee's residence in forged signature case; officers blocked at entrance

<p>As trouble mounts for TMC supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mamata%20banerjee">Mamata Banerjee</a>, a team of CID officers reached her Kalighat residence on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/explained-what-is-fake-signature-row-involving-tmc-over-picking-bengal-lop-4023489"> 'forged signature controversy'</a> that has triggered an unprecedented split in the party.</p><p>Mamata's residence, which she also uses as office, at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street was stormed by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel.</p>.<p>This comes just days after CID served notices seeking information related to the alleged forging of signatures of TMC legislators on a proposal submitted to the Assembly Speaker for recognition of the Leader of Opposition.</p><p>"In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer said.</p>.Rebelling against the 'rebels': Mamata camp rallies behind Didi as TMC mutiny reaches Parliament.<p>TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty, however, said that the officers were not allowed to enter. </p><p>"We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house," Chakraborty said.</p><p>The signature controversy has resulted in the biggest internal crisis in the TMC's 28-year history. It is about a proposal sent to the Speaker seeking recognition of senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of Opposition allegedly contained forged signatures of several legislators. The allegations led to the registration of an FIR and a CID investigation.</p><p>This has subsequently resulted in an existential crisis for the TMC as 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs defied the party leadership and backed expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee for the post instead of the party's official nominee, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.</p><p>Just last week, the rebel camp elected Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of Opposition and secured recognition from the Assembly Speaker.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>