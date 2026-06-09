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CID storms Mamata Banerjee's residence in forged signature case; officers blocked at entrance

Mamata's residence was stormed by personnel from the Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeCID

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